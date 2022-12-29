Pacioretty (Achilles) will not play Friday against Florida, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Pacioretty skated in a regular jersey at practice Tuesday and coach Rod Brind'Amour said after practice Thursday that while the winger will not play Friday, it's possible he'll make his season debut within the next 10 contests. Pacioretty tore his Achilles tendon in August and the original prognosis was a six-month recovery timetable, so he's still well ahead of his initially expected mid-February return date.