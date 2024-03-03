Bunting recorded a power-play assist on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.
Given his current pace, Bunting has a chance to crack the 50-point mark for the second time in his career after just barely missing that mark last season (23G, 26A). He continues to skate primarily on the Canes' second line and remains a decent fantasy option in most standard formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Lights lamp Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Deposits insurance tally•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Pots goal No. 10•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Tallies versus former team•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Pops for three points Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Two helpers against Preds•