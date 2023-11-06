Bunting (personal) was back with his teammates for Monday's practice, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Bunting should be good to go for Tuesday's contest against Buffalo after missing Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders for personal reasons. He has supplied three goals, eight points and 21 shots on net in 11 games this campaign. Bunting is projected to start on the third line and work on the second power-play unit.