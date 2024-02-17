Bunting scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Bunting tallied the last goal of the game at 4:37 of the third period. It was his second goal in the last four games, giving him 12 tallies and 33 points through 52 outings overall. Bunting has moved all around the Hurricanes' lineup, amounting to a middle-six winger with power-play time. He's produced 15 power-play points, 89 shots on net, 47 PIM and a minus-14 rating, offering decent all-around production for fantasy managers.