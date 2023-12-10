Bunting provided a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.

Bunting got on the scoresheet for the second game in a row. He's also gone minus-8 over his last four outings. Bunting has yet to extend a point streak to three games this season, chipping in small bursts of offense without much extended success. The veteran winger has six goals, 11 assists, 40 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 26 contests.