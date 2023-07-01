Bunting signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Hurricanes on Saturday, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN.

The deal carries an AAV of $4.5. The 27-year-old Bunting tallied 23 goals and 26 assists in 82 games last season with Toronto. He'll bring some scoring upside and a physical presence (85 hits, 103 PIM) to Carolina's bottom six.