Bunting posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Ducks.

Bunting set up a Martin Necas tally in the third period. Through his first three games with Carolina, Bunting has two points, seven shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. He had 49 points and 85 hits in 82 contests with the Maple Leafs last season, so he could still tap into some physicality, though his offense has been as advertised so far.