Bunting scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added two assists, one with the man advantage, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The 28-year-old winger had a hand in three straight Carolina tallies as the team built a 5-1 lead, giving Bunting his first three-point performance of the season. He had a bumpy start to his first season with the Hurricanes, but over the last 15 contests Bunting has cranked out four goals and 13 points, with two of the tallies and three of the helpers coming on the power play.