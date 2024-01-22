Bunting scored his 10th goal of the season in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.
The 28-year-old winger used Zach Bogosian as a screen to snap a shot past Filip Gustavsson midway through the third period, tying the game at 2-2, but Minnesota dominated the rest of the way. Bunting has been productive over the last month-plus, delivering four goals and 13 points in the last 16 games as he fills a top-six role and sees consistent power-play time.
