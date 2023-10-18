Bunting recorded two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Bunting set up Seth Jarvis' power-play marker in the first period and Martin Necas' insurance goal in the third. It's been a positive start to Bunting's Hurricanes career -- he's at four points (one goal, three helpers) through four contests. The pesky forward has added seven shots on net, a plus-1 rating and two PIM while seeing top-six minutes. He was on the top line alongside Teuvo Teravainen and Jarvis in this contest after Sebastian Aho (upper body) couldn't suit up.