Bunting had a goal and an assist in Friday's 8-2 home loss against the Lightning.
Bunting ended up with a plus-1 rating, a shot on goal and three penalties totaling 16 minutes in his 13:38 of ice time across 19 shifts. The left winger had his first multi-point performance since Oct. 30 in Philadelphia. The penalty minutes on Friday helped him more than double his total, as he entered the game with just 15 PIM in the first 17 outings.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Back at practice•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Won't play Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Two points in OT win•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Scores in Saturday's loss•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Produces pair of assists•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Offers power-play helper•