Bunting had a goal and an assist in Friday's 8-2 home loss against the Lightning.

Bunting ended up with a plus-1 rating, a shot on goal and three penalties totaling 16 minutes in his 13:38 of ice time across 19 shifts. The left winger had his first multi-point performance since Oct. 30 in Philadelphia. The penalty minutes on Friday helped him more than double his total, as he entered the game with just 15 PIM in the first 17 outings.