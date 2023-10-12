Bunting tallied a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Ottawa.

Bunting got the Hurricanes on the board early in the second period with a power-play marker, tying the game 1-1. The 28-year-old winger made a solid first impression in Carolina -- he signed a three-year deal with the Canes in the offseason after posting 23 goals and 49 points in 82 games last year with Toronto. Bunting opened the 2023-24 campaign on the first line alongside Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis while seeing time on the top power-play unit.