Bunting scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Bunting's second-period marker briefly put the Hurricanes ahead 3-2 before the Avalanche scored the next four goals. This was Bunting's first goal since Opening Night. The 28-year-old winger has five points (three on the power play), 13 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through six appearances. He's added just two PIM and he's yet to record a hit.