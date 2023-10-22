Bunting scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.
Bunting's second-period marker briefly put the Hurricanes ahead 3-2 before the Avalanche scored the next four goals. This was Bunting's first goal since Opening Night. The 28-year-old winger has five points (three on the power play), 13 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through six appearances. He's added just two PIM and he's yet to record a hit.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Produces pair of assists•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Offers power-play helper•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Scores in Canes debut•
-
Hurricanes' Michael Bunting: Joining Canes•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Scores goal in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Michael Bunting: Plays in Game 6 win•