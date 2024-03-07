Bunting (not injury related) won't play Thursday for trade-related reasons.
Bunting is a new name in the trade mix. He's been solid this season with 36 points, including 16 on the power play, over 60 appearances. The Hurricanes waived both Brendan Lemieux and Tony DeAngelo on Thursday, but one of them will play with Bunting sitting out.
