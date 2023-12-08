Bunting scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Bunting was a late addition to the second line when Andrei Svechnikov (upper body) was scratched. It's a role he's filled at times this year, but Bunting's overall play has been inconsistent of late. He snapped a three-game dry spell with his goal, and he's now at six tallies, 16 points, 39 shots on net, 33 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 25 contests overall. When Svechnikov is cleared to play again, Bunting will likely return to a fourth-line assignment.