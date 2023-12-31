Bunting scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

This was Bunting's first game back in Toronto since he signed with Carolina in July. The 28-year-old winger made an early impact, scoring just 2:24 into the game for his 12th power-play point of the campaign. He's been good lately with two goals and six helpers over his last eight contests. Bunting has eight goals, 25 points, 57 shots on net and 37 PIM through 36 outings overall, putting him on pace for a campaign slightly better than his 49-point effort from 2022-23.