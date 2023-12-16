Bunting notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to Nashville.

It's the first multi-point performance since Nov. 28 for Bunting, who managed only one goal and three points with a minus-6 rating in eight games between those efforts. The 28-year-old winger is overall having a productive first season with Carolina, scoring six goals and 19 points in 29 contests, but he's become a power-play specialist and saw just 9:55 in ice time at even strength Friday -- the lowest mark of any Hurricane forward in the game.