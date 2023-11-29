Bunting scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

He opened the scoring early in the first period, banging his own rebound behind Carter Hart after a slick feed from Sebastian Aho. Bunting skated on the top line Tuesday with Andrei Svechnikov (illness) sidelined, but he's been productive lately regardless of his assignment with two goals and five points over the last four games.