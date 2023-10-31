Bunting tallied a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.

Bunting tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal in the second period, ripping a shot past Carter Hart off the faceoff, before adding an assist on Teuvo Teravainen's game-winner in the third period. The 28-year-old Bunting now has three goals and five assists through his first 10 games with Carolina while skating in a top-six role. Four of his points have come on the power play.