Hurricanes' Michael Fora: Lands entry-level deal

Fora secured a two-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Friday.

Fora was a part of the Swiss squad that took home silver at the 2018 World Championship. The defenseman has spent the past three years playing in Switzerland with Ambri-Piotta -- including a 2017-18 campaign in which he notched six goals and 21 helpers in 50 contests. Heading into 2018-19, the Canes have just three established blueliners under contract, which could open the door for Fora to get an immediate look in the NHL.