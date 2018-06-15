Hurricanes' Michael Fora: Lands entry-level deal
Fora secured a two-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Friday.
Fora was a part of the Swiss squad that took home silver at the 2018 World Championship. The defenseman has spent the past three years playing in Switzerland with Ambri-Piotta -- including a 2017-18 campaign in which he notched six goals and 21 helpers in 50 contests. Heading into 2018-19, the Canes have just three established blueliners under contract, which could open the door for Fora to get an immediate look in the NHL.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...