Hurricanes' Michal Cajkovsky: Inks one-year, two-way deal

Cajkovsky signed a one-year, two-way pact with the Hurricanes on Thursday that offers him $650,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level.

After agreeing to a professional tryout agreement with the Canes, Cajkovsky parlayed a good showing at training camp into a deal to earn him varying amounts of salary for the 2018-19 campaign. The Slovakian transplant totaled 19 points over 43 games last season and will try his hand at American hockey again for the first time since 2014-15.