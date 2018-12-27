Hurricanes' Michal Cajkovsky: Set to return to KHL
Cajkovsky will sign with Dynamo Moscow (KHL), Igor Eronko of Sport-Express reports.
With no news coming out of the Hurricanes, it's not immediately clear if Cajkovsky is going to be loaned to the Russian club or given hsi outright release via unconditional waivers. The NHL roster freeze remains in effect, so fantasy owners will have to wait a little longer before the specifics of the blueliner's move are announced. The Slovak has tallied just four points in 23 games with AHL Charlotte and has yet to earn a call-up to the NHL.
