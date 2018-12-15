Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Absent from Friday's lineup
Ferland (upper body) won't play in Friday's game versus the Capitals, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ferland missed four games with a concussion earlier in December, and when he returned Dec. 11 versus the Maple Leafs he was forced out in the first period and will now miss his second straight game. Warren Foegele will work in the top six in Ferland's place.
