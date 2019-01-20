Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Absent from practice
Coach Rod Brind'Amour said Ferland missed practice didn't feel good but didn't rule him out for Sunday's game versus the Oilers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ferland has dropped the gloves twice in the last three games, and it's unclear if that is adding to his woes. The 26-year-old winger has recenty worked in the top six and has eight points in his last nine games. Ferland can be considered a game-time decision as his status likely won't surface until warmups, which commence at 9:00 PM EST.
