Ferland scored his seventh goal of the season in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets, his fourth point in the last eight games.

It's been an up-and-down season for Ferland so far, getting off to a hot start back in October with seven goals and 11 points in his first 12 games, followed by four more goals in November. However, an upper-body injury sidelined him for the first half of December, forcing him to miss six games. Since then, he's been looking more like his October self, playing on a line with Victor Rask and rookie Andrei Svechnikov. With 19 points in 33 games, Ferland currently represents decent fantasy value in medium to deeper formats.