Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Adds to goal count in Friday win
Ferland scored his seventh goal of the season in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets, his fourth point in the last eight games.
It's been an up-and-down season for Ferland so far, getting off to a hot start back in October with seven goals and 11 points in his first 12 games, followed by four more goals in November. However, an upper-body injury sidelined him for the first half of December, forcing him to miss six games. Since then, he's been looking more like his October self, playing on a line with Victor Rask and rookie Andrei Svechnikov. With 19 points in 33 games, Ferland currently represents decent fantasy value in medium to deeper formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Fearless in return•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Ready to go•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Nearing return to action•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Stays out of lineup•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...