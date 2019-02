Ferland left Tuesday's game versus the Kings due to an upper-body injury, but isn't expect to miss any time, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ferland left the game after colliding with Kings' goaltender Jonathan Quick and went straight to the locker room. As evidenced by this news, the injury isn't serious and fantasy owners should expect Ferland to suit up in Friday's game against the Blues. The 26-year-old has been a solid fantasy asset this campaign, racking up 35 points in 54 games.