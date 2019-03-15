Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Back to work Friday
Ferland (upper body) will slot back into the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jackets, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Head coach Ron Brind'Amour said Thursday that he was hoping Ferland could return Friday, and it appears to be coming to fruition. The Manitoba native missed two games with the upper-body injury, and the Hurricanes have surely missed his impact on both ends of the ice. Ferland has racked up 35 points (17 goals, 18 assists), 147 hits and a plus-15 rating through 58 games this season.
