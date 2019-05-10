Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Bags helper in return to action
Ferland recorded an assist and played 11:02 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Carolina forward had been out of action since April 15, but Ferland made his return in this one, picking up an assist for his efforts. Along with his tally, the 27-year-old fired three shots on goal and dished out two hits in Thursday's Game 1 defeat.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Ready to rock•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Targeting Game 1 return•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Can't answer bell•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Nearing return to action•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Game-time call for Game 3•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: On shelf for Game 2•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...