Ferland recorded an assist and played 11:02 in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Carolina forward had been out of action since April 15, but Ferland made his return in this one, picking up an assist for his efforts. Along with his tally, the 27-year-old fired three shots on goal and dished out two hits in Thursday's Game 1 defeat.