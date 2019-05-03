Ferland (upper body) will not play in Game 4 versus the Islanders on Friday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Friday's game will be the eighth consecutive contest Ferland has missed due to an upper-body injury he sustained back on April 15. The Hurricanes forward has shown signs of improvement recently, but considering Carolina's commanding series lead, it seems appropriate to give Ferland all the time he needs.

More News
Our Latest Stories