Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Closing in on 40 points
Ferland notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Penguins.
Ferland was a nice addition for the Canes this year, currently sitting fourth in team scoring with 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists). With a strong push over the team's final three games, he could crack the 40-point mark for a second consecutive season.
