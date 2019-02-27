Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Departs with injury
Ferland suffered an upper-body injury and is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Kings, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ferland went over the top of Jonathan Quick and into the Kings net on a play the Hurricanes scored on. He was injured on this play, however, and went directly to the locker room. Ferland was credited with a goal and an assist before leaving this contest
