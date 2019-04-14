Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Ejected in Game 2
Ferland was ejected from Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals in Game 2 of their first-round series.
Ferland's hit on Capitals forward Nic Dowd came 4:09 into the second period, although the video shows that contact was made primarily with the body, not the head. Given the match penalty incurred on the play, it's possible but unlikely Ferland receives a suspension for the play.
