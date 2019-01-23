Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Exits with another injury
Ferland left Tuesday's game versus the Flames with an upper-body injury and won't return, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ferland also missed Sunday's game versus the Oilers with an upper-body injury, and it's unclear if this is related. He has a quick turnaround to shake the issue with Wednesday's road game versus the Canucks on the horizon. Ferland is likely trending toward sitting out since given his recent injury woes and the upcoming All-Star break which will provide additional recovery time.
