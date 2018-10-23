Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Extends goal streak with game-winner
Ferland scored the game-winner on the power play in Monday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
His second-period tally extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, giving the 26-year-old six goals and nine points in nine contests. Ferland reached the 20-goal and 40-point plateaus for the first time last season, but his top-six role with Carolina has him on pace for a true breakout.
