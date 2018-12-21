Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Fearless in return
Ferland (upper body) committed to a team-high seven hits in a 4-1 home loss to the Red Wings on Thursday.
Ferland mashing so much suggests that he's feeling just fine despite how this was his first game back after missing the previous three. He logged 15:57 of ice time against the Wings, which was slightly more than his season average. Assuming you haven't done so already, it's safe to deploy Ferland in all types of fantasy leagues.
