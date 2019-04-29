Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Game-time call for Game 3
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Monday that Ferland (upper body) is day-to-day, but was able to practice Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ferland has missed the past six games with the upper body injury, but is considered a game-time call for Tuesday's Game 3. Brind'Amour did say that the team would re-evaluate the 27-year-old following Tuesday's practice, which could inspire some confidence for his availability. His return would be a huge boost to a forward group that is currently dealing with a slew of injuries.
