Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Goal and assist in win
Ferland registered two points in Sunday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.
Ferland's goal came in the final minute of the second period and tied the game going into the third period, where the Hurricanes eventually pulled away. Carolina is hoping the 26-year-old winger can improve on his career-best 41-point campaign from a season ago. Through three games in 2018-19, Ferland has a pair of goals to go along with two assists.
