Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Good to go Sunday
Ferland (undisclosed) is on the ice for the warmups and expected to play Sunday versus Edmonton, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Ferland missed practice earlier in the day Sunday but will be fine to face the Oilers after taking warmups. The 26-year-old has 13 goals and 25 points in 40 games this season.
