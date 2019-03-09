Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Good to go
Ferland (upper body) will play in Friday's game versus the Jets, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Coach Rod Brind'Amour expected Ferland to be in the lineup, and him taking warmups solidifies that assumption. Ferland has gone pointless in three straight games, so he'll look get back on track offensively as he resumes his roles on the second line and power play.
