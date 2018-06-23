Ferland was traded to the Hurricanes on Saturday, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca.

Ferland is joined in Carolina by Dougie Hamilton and prospect Adam Fox, while Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm head out to Calgary. Ferland broke out in a big way in 2017-18, delivering 21 goals and 41 points in 77 games. He's a versatile winger with a decent two-way game. Ferland is destined for the Canes' top six, at least for a few seasons.