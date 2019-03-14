Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Hopeful for Friday return
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Thursday that he's hopeful Ferland (upper body) will suit up in Friday's road clash against Columbus, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ferland has missed the past two games with the upper-body injury, but could be closing in on a return. The 26-year-old has been solid on both ends of the ice, racking up 35 points and 147 hits in 58 games this campaign. Expect a definitive update on Ferland's status closer to puck drop.
