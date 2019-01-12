Ferland scored a goal and two assists while adding two shots, three hits and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Incredibly, it's Ferland's first multi-point performance since the third game of the season. The 26-year-old now has 14 goals and 26 points through 38 games, but if he can remain on Carolina's top line with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen, Ferland could put together a much more impressive second half.