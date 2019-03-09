Ferland sustained an apparent injury in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Jets, as he was hit in the face by defenseman Dmitry Kulikov's helmet, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Ferland saw just 10:50 of ice time, with only two shifts taken in the third period. The physical winger was questionable with an upper-body injury heading into this contest, so it's quite unfortunate that he's back in the trainer's room with another medical issue. The Hurricanes go right back to work for Saturday's road game against the Predators, so expect a relatively quick turnaround regarding a Ferland update.