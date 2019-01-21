Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Late scratch Sunday
Ferland (upper body) is not in the lineup Sunday versus Edmonton, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Originally thought to be cleared to play, the 26-year-old was instead a late scratch. Ferland missed Sunday's practice but participated in warmups, leading many to believe he was planning to play.
