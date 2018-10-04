Ferland (lower body) played in Sunday's preseason finale, delivering a huge hit on Roman Josi of the Predators, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports. As a result, Ferland should be good to go for Thursday's home opener versus the Islanders.

Ferland totaled four hits and picked up a slashing minor penalty through 12:52 of ice time in the final preseason tuneup. He'll bring a physical dimension to the Hurricanes, but know that Ferland is no slouch offensively, either, as he's steadily increased his point total in each subsequent season since debuting with the Flames in 2014-15. Set to join the top six in his new digs, Ferland registered 21 goals and 20 assists over 77 games with Calgary last year.