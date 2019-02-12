Ferland (undisclosed) is in the projected lineup versus the Senators on Tuesday, Callum Fraser of NHL.com reports.

Ferland experienced soreness leading up to a missed practice Monday, but the gritty scoring winger is expected to play in the upcoming contest. Look for Ferland to slot in at left wing opposite Teuvo Teravainen and with Lucas Wallmark down the middle. With 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists) -- including a career-high nine on the power play -- Ferland has been a dependable fantasy option in most formats.