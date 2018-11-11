Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: March towards a career season continues
Ferland snapped a four-game point drought with a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
Despite the recent mini-slump, Ferland has been an excellent addition for the offense-starved Hurricanes this season. Now with 12 points through 17 games, he has a good shot at the 60-point plateau if he maintains his current pace. If he does, it would represent yet another great step forward for the 26-year-old, after recording a career-high 41 points last season with the Flames. He's proving himself to be very very fantasy-worthy in most formats -- go check your league's waiver wire to see if he's available.
