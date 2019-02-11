Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Misses practice Monday
Ferland (undisclosed) did not take part in Monday's practice, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Ferland is not expected to miss any time after sitting out Monday's practice. According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, the winger was "a little sore" but should be in the lineup Tuesday against Ottawa. Another update on Ferland's status should surface before puck drop.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Shrugs off injury•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Looks ready to go•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Two helpers in Sunday's loss•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Projected to play•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Exits with another injury•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...