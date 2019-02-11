Ferland (undisclosed) did not take part in Monday's practice, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ferland is not expected to miss any time after sitting out Monday's practice. According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, the winger was "a little sore" but should be in the lineup Tuesday against Ottawa. Another update on Ferland's status should surface before puck drop.

More News
Our Latest Stories