Ferland (upper body) doesn't expect to be ready to return Wednesday for Game 3 against the Islanders, but he could be ready to rock for Friday's Game 4, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Ferland will miss a seventh straight contest Wednesday, but he's clearly made significant progress in his recovery, and shouldn't be sidelined for much longer. Another update on the 27-year-old winger's status will undoubtedly surface prior to puck drop for Game 4.