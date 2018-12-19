Hurricanes' Micheal Ferland: Nearing return to action
Ferland (upper body) could return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Sara Civian of The Athletic reports.
Ferland was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and all signs point to him returning to the lineup against Detroit, but the Hurricanes have yet to officially give him the green light. Another update on the 26-year-old winger's status should surface following Thursday's morning skate.
